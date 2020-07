Letterkenny AC's Eoghain McGinley has won the first road racing event in Donegal since the action was allowed to return.

McGinley crossed the finish line in a time of 32 minutes and 40 seconds, Chris McGuinness of Foyle Valley AC was just 10 seconds behind McGinley when he crossed the finish line with Michael Black coming third.

Claire McGuigan of Lifford/Strabane AC was the first lady home, Rosses AC's Helen McCready was second with Monica McGranaghan of Letterkenny AC finishing in third.