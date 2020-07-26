Cockhill Celtic win eighth Ulster Senior League title in a row

Cockhill Celtic were crowned Ulster Senior League Champions for an eight successive year after they defeated Bonagee United 2-1 this afternoon.

Christopher McLaughlin netted the opener for Cockhill after Adam Duffy played the ball back across the box for McLaughlin to tap home.

Jimmy Bradley scored the second for Gavin Cullen's side on 31 minutes after the ball rebounded to him from a Lee McColgan shot.

Bonagee got one back on 71 minutes when Peter Carr set up Dylan McGroary but Cockhill held on to make it eight titles in a row.

Diarmaid Doherty reports from Dry Arch Park...

After the game Diarmaid spoke with Cockhill defender Oisin McColgan...