The government's plan to fully re-open schools next month is expected to cost more than 200 million euro.

The Irish Examiner reports that'll include funding for extra substitute teachers and enhanced cleaning regimes.

The Taoiseach has said the plan - to be unveiled on Monday - will allow schools to re-open in a "robust and resilient" way.

Kieran Christie, General Secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers, says it's clear more substitutes will be needed: