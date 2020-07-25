Donegal businesses urged to look closely at stimulus package

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is urging local businesses and organisations to look closely at the provisions of the stimulus package announced this week.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says there are provisions in the package for many businesses and other groups, particularly in terms of supports for small and medium sized enterprises.

The July Jobs Stimulus Plan is aimed at boosting economic recovery and jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic and includes over €4 billion of direct expenditure and €1 billion of taxation measures to directly support businesses, as well as €2 billion in credit guarantees.

Donegal County Council is encouraging businesses to avail of the supports available under this scheme, and to engage with Donegal County Council through its' Business Concierge Service or the Local Enterprise Office.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Rena Donaghey says the package is wide ranging: