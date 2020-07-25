Concern over anti-social behaviour in social houses in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised over anti-social behaviour in a number of social houses in Donegal.

Donegal County Council say that the number of complaints received in this regard is very low, and there have been no terminations of tenancies.

But Cllr Jack Murray claims that is not the case, saying criminal activity within some Council-owned houses is quite prevalent and those responsible are not being evicted.

Cllr Murray says all the while, those arguably more deserving of social housing are spending years on waiting lists and that is totally unacceptable: