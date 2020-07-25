Cloughaneely Regional League game postponed as player reports Covid symptoms

The Cloughaneely and St Michael's game in the Regional League has been postponed after a Cloughaneely player reported symptoms for Covid-19 on his Health Questionnaire.

GAA protocols in this case states the player gets tested immediately for Covid and if there has been a training session in the past 48 hours, all players and coaches are considered as close contacts.

The club has not trained since Tuesday but the player in question has socialised with a number of his clubmates with all who have been in contact with the player in self-isolation until results of the test are known.

As a precaution the CCC has postponed the fixture.