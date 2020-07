A Midlands North-West MEP says we need to prepare for the prospect of no trade deal being brokered between the EU and the UK.

Mairead McGuinness was reacting to comments made yesterday by the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier.

Following the latest round of Brexit talks in London, Mr Barnier said Britain’s refusal to commit to open and fair competition and to a balanced fisheries agreement, made a trade deal unlikely at this point.

Ms McGuinness agrees with his analysis...........