Tokyo target for record breaking Ann-Marie McGlynn

Letterkenny AC’s Ann-Marie McGlynn was in record breaking form last weekend when set a new Northern Ireland record in the 10k at Down Royal Racecourse.

She clocked 32.43, to win the women's race by more than 2 minutes.

In addition to the time being a PB, it also put her top of the all time list in Northern Ireland for 10K on the road.

Ann-Marie was already Northern Ireland's fastest ever Half Marathon runner and Marathon runner.

She is now in the F40 category and her time is a new Irish F40 road 10K best time.

Her performance took a mammoth 1m45s off the existing record, held since 2014 by ex Olympian, Catherina McKiernan.

No F40 runner in Britain has bettered Ann-Marie's time this year and only 1, Priscilla Welch (1985), has ever beaten that time.

It is 13 seconds faster than the best F40 time posted by the highly rated Jo Pavey, the only British runner to ever compete in 5 Olympic Games.

The Offaly native who lives in Strabane is now focusing on qualification for next summer Olympic games.

Ann-Marie has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…