No Covid-19 deaths recorded today on the island of Ireland

No Coronavirus deaths have been reported in the Republic today.

There are 20 new cases, none of them in Donegal.

The total number of cases is 25,845, and the death toll is 1,763. The total number of cases confirmed in Donegal remains at 472.

15 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland today.

But the region's recorded no coronavirus deaths for the 11th day in a row.

The death toll remains at 556, and 5,891 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

********************

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 23rd July, the HPSC has been notified of 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,845* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that is still circulating in our communities. It is a dangerous illness that no-one wants to catch.

“While we have reason to be positive, we now need to continue to work together towards our collective goal of resuming healthcare services, reopening our children’s schools, and protecting the most vulnerable.

“The past weeks have shown that when we maintain physical distance, wash our hands, wear a face cover where appropriate and cover our coughs and sneezes, together we can interrupt the spread of COVID-19. Let’s keep going.”