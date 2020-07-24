July Stimulus Package ‘good news’ for Donegal

The July Stimulus Package has been described as good news for Donegal.

It's anticipated that a range of measures announced yesterday will help get Donegal businesses back on their feet.

Businesses forced to close due to public health requirements will be granted a waiver of commercial rates for the six months to end-September 2020.

Arguably, one of the key highlights of the package for Donegal is an extension to the wage subsidy scheme for the likes of seasonal workers.

Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue says this coupled with the stay and spend initiative should see money coming into the county: