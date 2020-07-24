James Akintunde is Derry’s latest signing

Derry City have made their second signing inside 24-hours.

Attacker James Akintunde has joined until the end of the campaign.

The 24-year old Londoner played the last couple of seasons at Maidenhead United in the National League.

On Thursday the Candystrips signed Adam Hammill.

Derry boss Declan Devine has been impressed with the striker during his recent trial at the club and he is hopeful that the new man can make his mark at the Brandywell.

“He’s the type of player we’ve been after- strong and direct and he has looked good since coming in.”

“He can play anywhere across the front three and he will give us good options in attack.”

“He’s here until the end of the season initially but if things go well over the next few weeks I’d be hopeful he’ll be here longer.”

“I think he’s another player that our supporters will enjoy watching.”