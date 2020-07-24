Donegal Derry Vipers Begin Youth Football & Flag Football

The Donegal Derry Vipers are excited to announce that they are launching their fully kitted Youth team and Flag Football team this season.

The first training session of the Vipers Youth Team is set for this Saturday the 25th of July from 12pm-2pm at the Vale Centre, Greysteel, Derry, with further plans to host a session in Letterkenny at a date and venue TBD.

Youth Football is full contact American Football in an 8v8 format. The Youth team is open to anyone aged 15 to 18 years old male or female (17 years old on January 1st).

Slaughtmanus native Nial Lyons is the man tasked to lead the first ever Vipers Youth Team as head coach. "Niall is a talented player with almost 6 years playing experience for the senior team and we feel he is the perfect choice to lead our youth set up" said the Vipers Chairman Patrick Maguire.

"We have been looking forward to this for a long time. This is a sport for all shapes and sizes and no experience is required and all are welcome!", said Niall.

"All you need for the first session is a pair of football boots and a bottle of water. We will move forward from there and the Vipers will supply you with your protective equipment as you progress.".

"You do not need to know the ins and outs of American football as everything will be explained from scratch. I am really looking for people who are willing to learn and who can fully commit to mastering the sport. "

The Vipers would like to encourage all the youth from Donegal & Derry to call down and give it a go.

Vipers Are Now Recruiting For The 2020 AFI Flag Football League

The First Official Training session for the Donegal Derry Vipers Flag Team is set to take place at 9am-12pm on Saturday the 15th of August at the Vale Centre in Greysteel, Co. Derry and is opened to anyone (male or female) aged 16 or older.

“Flag Football is a non contact version of the sport and is the fastest-growing sport in Ireland, encompassing schools, colleges, and the community. Everyone can play regardless of fitness level, experience or gender. Playing Flag Football is an excellent way to exercise and stay in shape. While being an alternative to American Football, you are constantly running, sprinting, tumbling and tossing the ball – all in just one play. No matter at what level you play Flag Football, you are bound to get a good craic. Flag Football is the perfect sport for young players who’d like to go on to American Football at an older age and for adult players interested in keeping fit and having fun doing it.” said Vipers Head Coach Gareth Gordan

The Vipers will be competing in the AFI Flag Division One, battling it out for the Glas Bowl (Division One Championship game).

If you require any further information or would like to attend the Vipers Youth Football training or to sign up for Flag Football contact them on Instagram/Facebook at DonegalDerryVipers or Find them on Twitter at @DonegalDerryVip. You can also email them at donegalderryvipers@gmail.com and they will be happy to discuss any questions you may have.