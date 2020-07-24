Chauffeur driven convoy heading for Donegal

A convoy of chauffeur tourism vehicles is currently travelling along the Wild Atlantic Way, and is set to reach Donegal this weekend.

The initiative is intended to highlight the problems the industry is currently facing, with drivers hit hard in the absence of live music, pubs, and nightclubs.

The convoy is expected in Donegal Town on Sunday afternoon at 2pm, with local business owners urged to come out and lend their support.

Gerry Keane of Galway Bay Executive Travel is leading the movement................