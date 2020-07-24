Consultants appointed for flood relief schemes in Donegal

Donegal County Council, in partnership with the Office of Public Works, have appointed an engineering company to carry out environmental consultancy services for a number of relief schemes in Donegal.

Tenders are also being evaluated for a number of other long-awaited schemes.

The Council has appointed RPS Consulting Engineers Ltd to undertake the engineering and environmental consultancy services for four flood relief schemes in Burnfoot, Castlefinn, Downings and Glenties.

A fifth town, Kerrykeel, will also benefit from a flood relief scheme which will be progressed concurrently by a team of engineers from Donegal County Council and the Office of Public Works.

Once complete, Donegal County Council say that the schemes will offer flood protection for residential and commercial properties in addition to other community facilities and municipal infrastructure.

In addition to these five schemes, tenders for the commission for the engineering and environmental consultancy services for flood relief schemes in the communities of Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Buncrana-Luddan and Ramelton were received earlier this month.

These tenders are now being evaluated and an appointment will be made in the coming months.