The Score – 23/07/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly has lots of soccer with Gary Foy of the Donegal League,

Diarmaid O'Brien on the Inshowen League's return and we’ll get our weekly update from Finn Park as Harps get closer to the restart of the season.

If your into American Football – The Vipers are back with a new youth team, we’ll hear all about from Niall Lyons and we’ll look at the regional gaelic games leagues and the weeks GAA stories with Peter Campbell of the Donegal Democrat.