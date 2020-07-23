Donegal GAA Win Your House in Dublin Draw up and running again

Date for major fundraising draw rescheduled for December 4th, 2020
With clubs across Donegal returning to competitive action in recent weeks, Donegal GAA and Club Donegal have restarted selling tickets for the “Win Your House in Dublin Draw”.
First prize in the monster draw is a luxury four-bed semi-detached house in the capital worth €400,000. The new 134.6 sq m house, located in the Ardsolus development in Brownsbarn, Citywest, Dublin 22, has an A2 energy rating. Other prizes include a new Mazda 2 car.
In April organisers took the decision to reschedule the draw until Friday, December 4th, 2020, due to Covid-19.
Speaking this week, Donegal GAA County Board Chairman, Mick McGrath said: “With club activity, thankfully, up and running again around the county, the draw committee thought it was a good time to kickstart things again in relation to the draw. All tickets bought to date will be valid for the December draw. I’d like to thank those who have bought tickets and helped out earlier in the year. I hope that the people of Donegal at home, around the country and abroad will get behind this major fundraising drive and lend as much support as possible.”
The proceeds from the draw will go towards finishing the final phase of the €7.5 million Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy which is nearing completion.
“We are at the stage of fitting out and the contractor is concluding things this week. We hope to be in a position to make the state-of-the-art facility available for teams by the end of the summer,” the chairman added.
Officers from all Donegal clubs have been invited to the new centre in Convoy over the coming week.
Tickets, which are priced at €100, can be purchased online at www.winyourhouseindublin.com
Tickets can also be purchased from Donegal’s 40 GAA clubs – the contacts for all clubs are listed below:
|St Michaels
|Liam McElhinney/ Anne Marie Kelly
|086 8611097/087 9454107
|Na Dunaibh
|Hugh Mc Clafferty
|085 8507774
|Fanad
|Brendan Mc Ateer
|086 3120346
|Milford
|James Mc Ginley
|086 8179779
|Termon
|Kieran Gallagher
|087 7556583
|Glenswilly
|Declan Doherty
|086 6058989
|St Eunans
|John Haran
|086 2133522
|LK Gaels
|Jim Mc Glynn
|086 2271435
|Naomh Colmcille
|Rachel Friel/Martin McKinley
|086 1923583/086 8185888
|Burt
|Sean Mc Hugh/Donal Walker
|0862600253/0866686550
|Buncrana
|Michelle Mc Kenna
|086 6076007
|Urris
|John Friel/Clint Marron
|0860523550/0871692159
|Carndonagh
|Joanne/Bernie Skinnader
|0872885852/0860600011
|Malin
|Pat Mc Laughlin/Danny Lafferty
|0872030115/0868988180
|Moville
|Seamie Hegarty/Ciaran Mc Kenna/Bridget Harkin
|00447884586123/0879487579/0877554034
|Muff
|Neil Toye/Ann Toye
|0863855855/0862153096
|Lifford
|John Mc Dermott/Brian Mc Kinney
|0872106832/0868309672
|Convoy
|Brendan Kelly
|086 2688041
|Robert Emmets
|Colm Gallagher
|087 6796306
|Red Hughs
|Tommy Mc Glinchey
|086 6020008
|Mc Cumhails
|Eddie walsh
|086 3197622
|Glenfin
|Paddy Doherty
|086 3840049
|Donegal Town
|Sean Dunnion/ Barry Monaghan
|087 2300735/087 2890348
|Ballyshannon
|Mick Mc Grath/Lisa McTiernan
|086 0696744
|Bundoran
|Brian Mc Eniff
|087 2244432
|Pettigo
|Serena Gallagher
|086 2149970
|Naomh Brid
|Martin Quinn
|087 2622136
|St Nauls
|Mary Coughlan
|086 8330202
|Naomh Ultan
|Ross Carr
|086 3073531
|Killybegs
|John 'Baker' Boyle
|087 8328259
|Kilcar
|Sean Mc Ginley
|087 1153566
|N Columba
|Roger Curran
|087 2596412
|Ardara
|Mary Mc Hugh
|087 6878614
|N Connail
|David Kelch
|087 9220494
|Na Rossa
|Packie Mc Dyre
|087 2141414
|Dungloe
|Mairead Boyle
|087 9207435
|Naomh Mhuire
|Paddy Mc Creery
|085 1643816
|Gweedore
|DanielleNic Pháidín/Brendan Ó Baoill
|085 7403882/087 2938230
|Cloughaneely
|Ciaran Mc Garvey
|087 2279155
|Setanta
|Shane Mc Hugh
|087 4422321