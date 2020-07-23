Donegal GAA Win Your House in Dublin Draw up and running again

Date for major fundraising draw rescheduled for December 4th, 2020

With clubs across Donegal returning to competitive action in recent weeks, Donegal GAA and Club Donegal have restarted selling tickets for the “Win Your House in Dublin Draw”.

First prize in the monster draw is a luxury four-bed semi-detached house in the capital worth €400,000. The new 134.6 sq m house, located in the Ardsolus development in Brownsbarn, Citywest, Dublin 22, has an A2 energy rating. Other prizes include a new Mazda 2 car.

In April organisers took the decision to reschedule the draw until Friday, December 4th, 2020, due to Covid-19.

Speaking this week, Donegal GAA County Board Chairman, Mick McGrath said: “With club activity, thankfully, up and running again around the county, the draw committee thought it was a good time to kickstart things again in relation to the draw. All tickets bought to date will be valid for the December draw. I’d like to thank those who have bought tickets and helped out earlier in the year. I hope that the people of Donegal at home, around the country and abroad will get behind this major fundraising drive and lend as much support as possible.”

The proceeds from the draw will go towards finishing the final phase of the €7.5 million Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy which is nearing completion.

“We are at the stage of fitting out and the contractor is concluding things this week. We hope to be in a position to make the state-of-the-art facility available for teams by the end of the summer,” the chairman added.

Officers from all Donegal clubs have been invited to the new centre in Convoy over the coming week.

Tickets, which are priced at €100, can be purchased online at www.winyourhouseindublin.com

Tickets can also be purchased from Donegal’s 40 GAA clubs – the contacts for all clubs are listed below:

St Michaels Liam McElhinney/ Anne Marie Kelly 086 8611097/087 9454107
Na Dunaibh Hugh Mc Clafferty 085 8507774
Fanad Brendan Mc Ateer 086 3120346
Milford James Mc Ginley 086 8179779
Termon Kieran Gallagher 087 7556583
Glenswilly Declan Doherty 086 6058989
St Eunans John Haran 086 2133522
LK Gaels Jim Mc Glynn 086 2271435
Naomh Colmcille Rachel Friel/Martin McKinley 086 1923583/086 8185888
Burt Sean Mc Hugh/Donal Walker 0862600253/0866686550
Buncrana Michelle Mc Kenna 086 6076007
Urris John Friel/Clint Marron 0860523550/0871692159
Carndonagh Joanne/Bernie Skinnader 0872885852/0860600011
Malin Pat Mc Laughlin/Danny Lafferty 0872030115/0868988180
Moville Seamie Hegarty/Ciaran Mc Kenna/Bridget Harkin 00447884586123/0879487579/0877554034
Muff Neil Toye/Ann Toye 0863855855/0862153096
Lifford John Mc Dermott/Brian Mc Kinney 0872106832/0868309672
Convoy Brendan Kelly 086 2688041
Robert Emmets Colm Gallagher 087 6796306
Red Hughs Tommy Mc Glinchey 086 6020008
Mc Cumhails Eddie walsh 086 3197622
Glenfin Paddy Doherty 086 3840049
Donegal Town Sean Dunnion/ Barry Monaghan 087 2300735/087 2890348
Ballyshannon Mick Mc Grath/Lisa McTiernan 086 0696744
Bundoran Brian Mc Eniff 087 2244432
Pettigo Serena Gallagher 086 2149970
Naomh Brid Martin Quinn 087 2622136
St Nauls Mary Coughlan 086 8330202
Naomh Ultan Ross Carr 086 3073531
Killybegs John 'Baker' Boyle 087 8328259
Kilcar Sean Mc Ginley 087 1153566
N Columba Roger Curran 087 2596412
Ardara Mary Mc Hugh 087 6878614
N Connail David Kelch 087 9220494
Na Rossa Packie Mc Dyre 087 2141414
Dungloe Mairead Boyle 087 9207435
Naomh Mhuire Paddy Mc Creery 085 1643816
Gweedore DanielleNic Pháidín/Brendan Ó Baoill 085 7403882/087 2938230
Cloughaneely Ciaran Mc Garvey 087 2279155
Setanta Shane Mc Hugh 087 4422321

