395 dwellings added to Donegal’s residential building stock

395 dwellings have been added to Donegal's residential building stock in the past 12 months.

According to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report for the second quarter of 2020, the number of dwellings added to the county's residential building stock is down 30% compared to the same period last year.

319 residential buildings were under construction in the county in June 2020, 2.3% of the national construction activity.

Meanwhile, the residential vacancy rate in Donegal stands at 10.1%, higher than the national average vacancy rate of 4.5%.

The number of residential property transactions in the county in the twelve months to May 2020 was 1,085, of which 8.1% were new builds.

The average house price in Donegal in the twelve months to May 2020 was €138,341 meanwhile, the average house price in letterkenny was €152, 798.