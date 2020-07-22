Murder investigation launched into death of man in Derry in 2018

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 75 year old man in Derry two years ago.

Daniel Guyler was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of the city on Monday, July 23rd 2018 and later died in hospital on May 1st 2019.

Following extensive investigations, two women aged 33 and 44 were arrested today on suspicion of murder and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan is appealing to people to cast their minds back to July 23rd 2018. He is urging anyone who was in the Termon Street area before or after 8:45pm when Mr Guyler was found injured and has any information to contact detectives on 101.