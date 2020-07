Micheál Martin has denied he's at odds with Leo Varadkar over the publication of the travel green list.

Yesterday the Tánaiste said there shouldn't be a list if the government advice is to remain at home.

Yet that's exactly what the cabinet agreed in publishing the 15 countries and territories where people can return from without having to restrict movements.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the controversy around the green list needs to be put in context: