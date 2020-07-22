Donegal CCC confirm Championship fixture details

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the dates and times of the opening two rounds for the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior and Intermediate Championships.

The first game in the senior 2020 campaign will be at The Bridge on Friday 31st July as St Michael's host Glenswilly while the following afternoon, Saturday 1st August, Naomh Conaill begin the defence of their title against Milford at 2pm.

The tie of the second round involves two of the top four, with St Eunan's hosting Kilcar at the O'Donnell Park on Friday 7th August.

Full fixture details are below.








