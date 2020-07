A Donegal Deputy has hit out over the current process for the allocation of Special Needs Assistants in schools.

Parents and school principals across the county are said to be having difficulties with getting SNA hours allocated for children due to initial assessments needed when school is already underway.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says this is resulting in untold stress for all concerned.

He's calling on the Government to carry out a review as a matter of urgency: