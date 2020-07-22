Derry City to play Celtic friendly in Scotland

Derry City are being lined up for a friendly tie in Glasgow with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Dundalk were due to play Celtic this Saturday afternoon but withdrew due to the Covid restrictions with Derry now taking the place of the Lylywhites at Parkhead.

Under Northern Ireland's UK regulations, Derry would not have to quarantine when they come back to the city.

In Derry's latest friendly game, they drew 0-0 with Cliftonville on Tuesday evening.

The Candystrips restart their Premier Division season on Friday 31st July against Sligo Rovers.