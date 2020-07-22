Campervan owners urged to park smart following two thefts in Donegal

It’s emerged that two caravan/campervans have been stolen in Donegal since January 2019.
In total, 43 have been stolen nationwide over the same period – 13 since March of this year.
The most recent incident occurred this month where a caravan worth around €4,000 was stolen from a yard.
The owner had no record of any serial number or chassis number or image of the caravan, which can make it very hard for An Garda Síochána to recover.
Thankfully in this instance, Gardaí were able to recover the caravan which has since been returned to the owner.
The value of some of the caravans and campervans that have been stolen ranges in value from €1,000 to €30,000.
As part of the Garda Park Smart appeal, Gardaí are appealing to caravan and campervan owners to take extra security measures following the cluster of recent thefts.
Crime Prevention Advice:
- Ensure a good quality hitch lock and wheel clamps are in place and that the caravan is locked to a secure point
- Get an alarm fitted if one is not already in place
- Keep valuables out of sight and remove when not in use
- Ensure windows and doors are locked
- Park in a well-lit area. Keep a light on if leaving unattended overnight
- Use a cover when not in use. This may deter thieves as pulling off a cover can be noisy and add to the time taken to steal the caravan
- Keep good records of all serial numbers, unique markings, image of the caravan/campervan etc. Keep documents secure.
- Consider voluntarily registering your caravan with the Central Registration and Identification Scheme