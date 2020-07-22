Campervan owners urged to park smart following two thefts in Donegal



It’s emerged that two caravan/campervans have been stolen in Donegal since January 2019.

In total, 43 have been stolen nationwide over the same period – 13 since March of this year.

The most recent incident occurred this month where a caravan worth around €4,000 was stolen from a yard.

The owner had no record of any serial number or chassis number or image of the caravan, which can make it very hard for An Garda Síochána to recover.

Thankfully in this instance, Gardaí were able to recover the caravan which has since been returned to the owner.

The value of some of the caravans and campervans that have been stolen ranges in value from €1,000 to €30,000.

As part of the Garda Park Smart appeal, Gardaí are appealing to caravan and campervan owners to take extra security measures following the cluster of recent thefts.

Crime Prevention Advice: