There are calls for some restrictions to be re-imposed after the country reported its highest number of cases in a month yesterday.

36 new cases were confirmed, but there were no further deaths.

There are no new confirmed cases in Donegal with the number standing at 472.

For three weeks in June, people had to stay within their own counties to try to contain the virus.

DCU health professor Anthony Staines says it's time to go back to that stage: