Are lifeguards needed on Donegal beaches more months of the year?

It's thought there's a real need for lifeguards to be deployed to Donegal beaches sooner than their usual start date each year in the interest of health and safety.

Lifeguards normally begin duties on the county's beaches from early to mid-June but started late this year due to the pandemic.

However, due to a change in seasons, there are calls for them to be in situ at Easter time with the training and recruiting process to begin as early as February.

Cllr Michael McMahon believes their presence on beaches for more months of the year is very much warranted: