Woman injured after being struck by intruder

A woman in Letterkenny sustained minor injuries after an intruder struck her with a stick through her window.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at Glenwood Park in the early hours of Thursday morning, at approx. 4.55am on the 16th of July.

The resident of the house was in bed when she heard knocking at her front door.

The knocking then started at the bedroom window at the rear of the house. She looked out and observed a male in his early 20's, wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a navy and blue two toned jacket.

He had dark short hair. The male in question was calling the lady by her first name. She opened the window slightly and the male struck her on the arm with the stick causing a slight injury only. She closed the window and the male left the area. She did not know the male involved.

CCTV has been viewed and it has been established that the male in question initially climbed the front wall of the property.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed this male in the area before or after the incident or to anyone who may have been in the area with a dash cam to come forward to Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.