Safety concerns outside local school back in the spotlight

Serious safety concerns have been raised once again over a lack of parking at Lurgybrack National School in Letterkenny.

It has led to calls on the TII to provide a temporary step-down for parents at the school as a short term measure.

While some parents have been parking contrary to the school drop off plan, it's thought that these issues would be addressed following the construction of the N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham, Donegal TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Scheme.

But Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny MD Cllr Donal Coyle believes that work could be carried out seperate from the project: