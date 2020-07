Naomh Colmcille have removed the temporary suspension on club activity.

Last Friday, the Newtowncunningham based side enforced the precautionary measure following a challenge game against Derry side Glack who were one of several clubs that ceased activities as a precaution following a confirmed cluster in the Limavady area.

The club resumes with business as usual from today but they say the situation will be kept under continued review going forward.