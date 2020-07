A major burst is affecting the water supply to a large part of Letterkenny.

Areas in the Mountain Top, Kilycreen, Upper Carnamuggagh, Cannon View and surrounding areas that their water supply have been impacted.

Irish Water say that repairs have been ongoing since 7.30am this morning and it is expected that the burst will be fixed by 5pm.

Some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours while reservoirs refill and water returns to the network.