It's emerged that the GAA pitch in Downings was vandalised last week.

The incident happened between 11pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday morning last.

There was damage caused to panes in the dugouts at the pitch overnight.

Gardaí in Milford are investigating and are asking anyone who may have observed any people or vehicles in the area of the pitch overnight, last Monday night into Tuesday morning to contact them on 074-9153060.