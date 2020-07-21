Gardai reissue appeal over weekend crash in south Inishowen

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information over a weekend crash in south Inishowen.

The two vehicle collision that occurred at Magherabeg, Burnfoot on Friday the 17th of July at 4.40pm.

Both vehicles are believed to have been travelling from Buncrana in the direction of Derry at the time of the collision.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital, mostly with minor injuries only but the driver of one of the vehicles sustained a serious but non life threatening injury.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was on that stretch of road around the time and who may have witnessed the collision to come forward or if anyone was in the area and had a dash cam they would also like to hear from them.

Gardaí in Buncrana can be contacted on 074-9320540.