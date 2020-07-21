Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny and Ballybofey

Gardai are appealing for information following a number of criminal damage incidents in recent days.

A window at a house in Letterkenny was smashed while in a separate incident, a house in Ballybofey was vandalised with graffiti.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a criminal damage incident that occurred at a house in Fairgreen Hill in the early hours of Thursday morning last at around 1.40am.

A window at the front of the house was smashed.

Three youths were observed running from the house in question following the incident.

They did not run towards the exit of the estate, they ran further into the estate.

Meanwhile Gardai are also appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that occurred at Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey between the 12th and the 14th of July.

The rear of a wall to a property was sprayed with graffiti in the Park.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information in relation to both incidents to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.