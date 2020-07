County Tyrone club Eglish has suspended all playing activity after a senior player tested positive for Covid-19.

The club say they have stopped all activity across all age groups.

Just last Sunday, Eglish lost their opening league game to Aghaloo and it's understood that the Eglish squad will now be tested.

They are the first club in Tyrone to suspend activity while neighbours Derry currently have up to ten clubs without activity due to a cluster in the Limavady area.