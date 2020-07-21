Donegal businesses urged to apply for Restart Grant

Businesses in Donegal are being urged once again to apply for the Restart Grant.

To date, 1,600 businesses in the county have availed of the scheme with over €3.4 million paid out by Donegal County Council.

The Restart Grant offers direct grant aid to small businesses to help towards costs associated with reopening, remaining open or re-employing workers as a result of Covid-19.

Applicants must be a commercially rateable business with an annual turnover of less than €5 million, have 50 or less employees and have suffered a projected 25% loss of business between April and June.

The closing date for applications is August 31st.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Rena Donaghey says assistance from the Council and the LEO has been a lifeline for many: