Donegal Athletic Championships to be held on Bank Holiday weekend.

The Donegal County Athletic Championships have been confirmed for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Following a meeting of the Donegal Athletics County Board on Monday, the championships were given the go ahead for Saturday 1st August at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranolar and Sunday 2nd August at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny.

Under the current guidelines and due to the large number of entries, spectators will not be allowed to attend as the 200 maximum will be for athletes only.

The competition timetable and entry list will be published in the coming days.