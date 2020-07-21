Derry Chamber CEO seeks clarity for businesses ahead of Brexit

The Chief Executive of Derry Chamber of Commerce is calling for more clarity on what needs to be done to prepare local businesses for the implementation of Brexit on January 1st next.

A recent study carried out for the chamber showed 70% of businesses don't believe they are prepared for Brexit, with the lack of clarity about trading relationships with both the Republic and Great Britain cited as a major problem.

Chamber CEO Paul Clancy says it's vital that clarity is provided as soon as possible: