PUP claims in Donegal continue to fall

The number of people in Donegal claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to fall.

There has been a 12% reduction in the number of people in receipt of the payment.

According to latest figures, 10,000 people in the county are receiving the payment, down from 11,400 the previous week.

Nationally, there has been a reduction of 31,800 in the number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

In total 313,800 people will receive the payment tomorrow at a cost of 97 million euro.