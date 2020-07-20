Implementation of Deputy Doherty’s Consumer Insurance Contracts Bill delayed

Sinn Fein's Finance Spokesperson has hit out at the Finance Minister after he confirmed that elements of the Consumer Insurance Contracts Bill will not be given legal effect until late 2021.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty's bill on consumer insurance reform has already been signed into law by the President.

Deputy Doherty claims Paschal Donohoe has delayed key parts of his insurance legislation on request from the insurance industry.

He says, for once the Minister should back the people instead of the Insurance companies: