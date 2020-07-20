Farm Safety Week launched

A third of children injured on a farm suffered a 'blow', a quarter were hurt following a vehicle incident and 19 percent after a low fall.

The research from the National Office of Clinical Audit forms part of Farm Safety Week, which kicks off today.

There were 430 trauma-related injuries on farms between 2014 and 2016.

The median age of those hurt was 54, but ranged from under one years old to 93.

Irish Farmers Association president, Tim Cullinan, is urging farmers not be in a hurry when carrying out their work: