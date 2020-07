On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney discusses the upcoming Intermediate and Junior Championships plus the Donegal Regional Leagues with Ryan Ferry, The Donegal Ladies Championship with Maureen O'Donnell and the Donegal Hurling Championship with Paul Campbell...

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/dl-debate-200720.mp3

