Council agrees to meet Trusk Road residents over proposed development

Donegal County Council has agreed to meet with residents at Trusk Road in Ballybofey over concerns relating to a proposed housing project in the area.

A total of 19 residential units are planned which would cater to over 55’s and allow people live independently into the future.

However, there’s some opposition to the project locally with ‘mixed messages’ being sent out to residents.

The Council has committed to meeting with residents within the next fortnight to brief them on the plans and Cllr Martin Harley is hopeful that their issues will be addressed: