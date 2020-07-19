Works to begin tomorrow from Circular Road Roundabout, Letterkenny

Irish Water is progressing upgrade works as part of the Letterkenny water and wastewater improvements.

Planned works will begin tomorrow in Letterkenny.

Works are due to commence from the Glencar and Circular Road roundabout towards McGovern Road on the Glencar Road upper from Monday.

The first section of works will be carried out via a 3-way traffic light system from Glencar roundabout to the Solomons Court/ Dr.McGinley Road junction.