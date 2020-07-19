Section of Trentagh road added to Council’s Widening Programme

Donegal County Council has agreed to add a problematic section of the Churchill to Kilmacrennan road to the Five Year Widening Programme.

The stretch from the Trentagh crossroads to the Nine-Eyed Bridge has been badly affected with flooding with a number of homes and a local church said to be inaccessible numerous times a year.

The local authority has committed to addressing the issues there at a recent workshop.

Local Cllr Donal Kelly says the work will greatly improve the lives of the local community there: