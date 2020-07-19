Kilmacrennan Celtic remain top of Premier Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic have beaten Keadue Rovers 2-0 today to remain at the top of the Brian McCormick Sports & Premier Division.

Two Michael McLaughlin goals were enough to see Gerard McGranaghan side come out victorious.

Earlier in the day, Cappry Rovers had moved to the top of the table after they beat Cranford 4-0 but Kilmacrennan didn't let the pressure get to them and they staved off the challenge of Keadue to regain top spot.

The Kilmacrennan manager, Gerard McGranaghan joined Oisin Kelly on Sunday Sport to discuss today's game...