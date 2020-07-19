Geraldine McLaughlin stars as Termon start defence of Senior Ladies Championship

Geraldine McLaughlin was in fine form for Termon Ladies this morning scoring 5-6 of her sides score after they defeated Moville 7-11 to 3-8.

Termon and McLaughlin got off to a flying start and the latter had netted her hat trick with just 11 minutes on the clock.

Niamh McLaughlin fired past Maureen O'Donnell in the Termon goals to reduce the deficit to eight before goals from Bridget Gallagher and the inform Geraldine McLaughlin looked to have sealed the victory for Sean O'Donnell's side.

On the stroke of half time Kate McClenaghan brought the sides closer again after she tapped over a free, she latched onto a Termon goal kick to grab her sides second goal of the game.

In the second half, Niamh Hegarty fired in for Moville to bring her tally for the game to 1-4 before McLaughlin slotted home her fifth of the game to seal the win for the defending Donegal Senior Ladies champions.