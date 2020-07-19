Donegal Team complete Charity Cycle for Team Livie

The Donegal GAA team and management today hosted a charity cycle to raise funds for ten-month old baby Olivia ‘Livie’ Mulhern.

Players set off from nine different locations and cycle to Ballybofey arriving in McCumhaill Park at roughly the same time.

The plan was to stop off in the town areas of all 39 Donegal GAA football clubs and meet club members, before getting back on their bikes.

All clubs were invited to join in the fundraising efforts to help raise as much as possible for this very special cause.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner joined Oisin Kelly to talk about the event...

To support #TeamDonegal4Livie and the #Love4IrelandLove4Livie campaign visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/teamdonegal4teamlivie

#teamlivie #abetterlifeforlivie #doitfordan #2millioncandles