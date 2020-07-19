Donegal GAA on their bikes for Better Life for Livie Campaign

Donegal GAA Players are in the saddle as they shake buckets across the county today raising funds for the Better Life for Livie campaign.

They're taking donations to help 11-month-old Co Meath girl Olivia Mulhern, who has a severe degenerative genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy.

Unless she travels to the United States for cutting-edge gene therapy at a cost of 2.1 million dollars, it's unlikely she'll live past her second birthday.

Caolan Hogan is urging people across the county to give generously.

You can follow updates on the Official Donegal GAA Facebook page.