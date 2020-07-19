Cockhill Celtic move clear at top of USL with victory over Letterkenny Rovers

Cockhill Celtic have moved six points clear of Letterkenny Rovers at the top of the Ulster Senior League after they defeated the Cathedral Town side 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Conor Gormley fired Rovers into the lead early in the first half before Adam Duffy equalised for Gavin Cullen's side.

With just five minutes remaining, Cockhill hit the front, Duffy netted his and his side's second to ensure they move six clear of Rovers at the top of the league.

Cockhill also have two games in hand on their title challengers.

After the game, Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen spoke to Oisin Kelly...