Police in the North say a three-decade-old missing person case may have been solved after the discovery of a car in the River Bann yesterday.

Local search and rescue volunteers made the find yesterday at Newferry, on the Derry-Antrim border

The PSNI says the red Ford Orion is "potentially linked" to James Patterson who disappeared in 1991.

The car will be recovered from the water today and examined by forensic experts.