Bonagee United and Finn Harps Reserves share the spoils as USL returns

Finn Harps Reserves left it late to earn a point against Bonagee United at the Dry Arch Park on Saturday night.

Ryan Rainey opened the scoring for Bonagee when he cracked a shot past Tom McDermott in the Finn Harps goal.

Moments earlier Rainey saw his header from a free kick smash off the frame of the goal.

The second half, lacked much goal mouth action until Benny Igiehon latched onto a pass with just seven minutes left and slotted home to ensure the sides would have to settle for a point a piece.